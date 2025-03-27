B'luru woman's body found in suitcase; husband held

23:54





The deceased was identified as Gauri Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, they said.





The victim's husband Rakesh Rajendera Khedekar fled to Pune after the crime, police said, adding the accused has been detained in connection with the murder.





The police control room was alerted by the house owner at around 5.30 pm.





The woman and her husband moved to Bengaluru last month and were living in a flat at Doddakammanahalli village in Hulimayu police station limits, said Sarah Fatima, deputy commissioner of police.





Her body was found dumped in the suitcase.





There were stab injuries on her body, she said. -- PTI

The body of a 32-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase here on Thursday, the police said.