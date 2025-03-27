HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BIS raids Amazon warehouse, seizes 2,783 products

Thu, 27 March 2025
The Bureau of Indian Standards conducted a search and seizure operation at a warehouse of e-commerce major Amazon in Hyderabad and seized 2,783 "uncertified" consumer products. 

The seized products, which were being sold without the requisite BIS Standard Mark, are estimated to be worth more than Rs 50 lakhs, an official release said on Wednesday. 

The operation was conducted on Tuesday at the warehouse located in Airport City, Shamshabad for violation of the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016, it said. 

During the raid, a total of 2,783 consumer goods, including smartwatches, electric water heaters, CCTV cameras, domestic electric food mixers, domestic pressure cookers, wireless earbuds, and electric and non-electric toys were found stored and offered for sale without the mandatory BIS Certification. 

These products fall under the purview of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Government of India, making BIS certification compulsory. -- PTI

