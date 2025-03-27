BIS raids Amazon warehouse, seizes 2,783 products

00:47

File image





The seized products, which were being sold without the requisite BIS Standard Mark, are estimated to be worth more than Rs 50 lakhs, an official release said on Wednesday.





The operation was conducted on Tuesday at the warehouse located in Airport City, Shamshabad for violation of the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016, it said.





During the raid, a total of 2,783 consumer goods, including smartwatches, electric water heaters, CCTV cameras, domestic electric food mixers, domestic pressure cookers, wireless earbuds, and electric and non-electric toys were found stored and offered for sale without the mandatory BIS Certification.





These products fall under the purview of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Government of India, making BIS certification compulsory. -- PTI

