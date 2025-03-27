Bangladeshi held in Mumbai for illegal stay; Nagpur violence link to be probed

23:58





Azizul Nizanul Rahman (29) was held by Crime Branch Unit II on Wednesday, he added.





"We suspect he was in Nagpur at the time of the violence. He is a resident of Hasanbaug in Nagpur and had come to Dadar just a few days ago. Rahman, a daily wage labourer, has admitted to obtaining an Aadhaar car using forged documents," the official said.





"We are analysing his mobile phone tower location as part of the probe. We have also shared information about his arrest with our Nagpur counterparts," he said.





Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on March 17 amid rumours that a chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. -- PTI

