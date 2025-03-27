Assam police arrest journalist who questioned bank official

14:27

Dilawar Hussain Mozumder. Pic: Facebook

The Press Club of India issues a statement standing in solidarity with the Guwahati Press Club's protest being held today against the arrest of senior digital media journalist Dilawar Hussain Mozumder by the Assam police on midnight of March 26.





Mozumder, who is also assistant general secretary of the Guwahati Press Club, was detained at Guwahati's Pan Bazar police station since March 25 afternoon without citing to his family or the media outfit, The CrossCurrent, with which he is associated as the chief reporter, on what charges he was summoned to the police station and detained therewith.







