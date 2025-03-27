HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
669 lions died in past 5 years, none due to poaching: Govt data

Thu, 27 March 2025
23:09
A total of 669 Asiatic lions have died in the last five years, but none due to poaching, the government told Parliament on Thursday. 

The Gir forest in Gujarat is the only remaining natural habitat of Asiatic lions. 

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said 142 lions died in 2020, 124 in 2021, 117 in 2022, 121 in 2023 and 165 in 2024. 

"As reported by the (Gujarat) state government, the reported causes of lion deaths include old age, illness, injuries from fights, cub mortality, falling into open wells, electrocution, accidents etc.," Singh said. 

He also said no incidents of poaching led to lion deaths during these years. 

The most recent estimate in June 2020 put the Asiatic lion population in Gujarat at 674, up from 523 in 2015. 

A fresh population estimation will be conducted in May. 

In February, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told the Upper House that there is a sufficient prey base for lions in Gir and that the population of prey animals has been increasing. 

Over the years, experts have called for the translocation of lions in India, as the big cats remain geographically isolated in Gir. 

A second habitat would help protect them from extinction in case of an epidemic, a sharp decline in prey or natural disasters. -- PTI

