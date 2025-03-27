HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 terrorists killed, 5 jawans hurt in J-K encounter

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
19:20
image
A fierce gun battle in a remote forested area of Kathua district has left two terrorists dead and five security personnel injured as the security forces intensified their operation to neutralise an infiltrating group of about five militants, officials said on Thursday. 

It was not immediately clear whether it was the same group that had been evading an earlier cordon in Sanyal forest of Kathua region or another batch of freshly infiltrated terrorists. 

The encounter triggered intense firing and explosions, the officials said. 

The gunfight, centred near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, involved a group of approximately five terrorists and an initial exchange of gunfire resulted in injuries to Special Police Officer Bharat Chalotra, who sustained facial wounds. 

He was treated at a Kathua hospital before being transferred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, where his condition was stated to be stable. 

The officials said that two terrorists were killed in the onslaught led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and assisted by the Army, the BSF and CRPF. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: LSG opt to bowl first against SRH
IPL Updates: LSG opt to bowl first against SRH

LIVE! 2 terrorists killed, 5 jawans hurt in J-K encounter
LIVE! 2 terrorists killed, 5 jawans hurt in J-K encounter

Modi to visit RSS hq on March 30, first PM to do so
Modi to visit RSS hq on March 30, first PM to do so

During the visit, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, he said.

2 more Hurriyat groups denounce separatism: Amit Shah
2 more Hurriyat groups denounce separatism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that two more constituents of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Hurriyat Conference, J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have abandoned separatism and pledged allegiance to the new...

Rohit Sharma May Skip England Series
Rohit Sharma May Skip England Series

His potential absence from the England tour signals a major transition in India's leadership and batting order.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD