2 rhinos free-ranged at Dudhwa tiger reserve

Thu, 27 March 2025
18:10
Pic: Saurabhgupta8/Wikimedia Commons
The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department has released two more greater one-horned rhinos into the wild at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve as part of an ongoing effort to boost their population in India's Terai region. 

This carefully orchestrated translocation took place on March 27, 2025, with assistance from government officials, field staff, veterinarians, rhino specialists, and mahouts, a release from WWF India stated. 

The operation involved relocating a male and a female rhino, both aged 15 to 20 years, from a group of approximately 46 rhinos that had been confined within a 27-square-kilometer fenced rehabilitation zone at Dudhwa for over 40 years. 

With the help of camp elephants and skilled mahouts, the rhinos were tracked, tranquillised by expert teams, and safely released into the wild after thorough health assessments. 

WWF-India, a key technical partner in rhino conservation efforts in Uttar Pradesh, collaborated closely with the forest department to make this release possible. 

Anuradha Vemuri, PCCF (Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, described the release as a major milestone, stating, "The successful relocation of rhinos at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve marks a significant step forward for rhino conservation. Decades of dedication are now paying off as we restore rhinos to the Terai landscape." 

This release follows a similar operation in November 2024, when two rhinos were also set free at Dudhwa. Monitored by the forest department, WWF-India, and other experts, those rhinos have adapted well, providing valuable insights that shaped this latest effort. 

Together, these steps signal a promising future for rhino conservation in the region, the release added.

