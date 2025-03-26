HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UDF, CPI-M slam ED over clean chit to BJP in Kodakara black money case

Wed, 26 March 2025
20:09
The ruling CPI-M in Kerala and the Congress-led UDF opposition on Wednesday slammed the Enforcement Directorate over its reported clean chit to the BJP in the Kodakara black money case, saying the agency was only being used to target non-BJP leaders and governments. 

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan, told reporters in Kollam that the Enforcement Directorate by its conduct has destroyed its "trustworthiness" and proved that it was not unbiased. 

Taking a similar line, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan, at a press conference in the state capital, questioned the trustworthiness of the agency. Govindan also claimed that the ED, for purely political reasons, was targeting opposition leaders and governments through false propaganda and cases, while going to any extent and employing any means to safeguard the BJP leadership. 

A similar view was expressed by Satheesan. However, both the UDF and CPI-M, who are part of the INDIA bloc, also accused each other of being in cahoots with the BJP. 

Satheesan claimed that the CPI-M and BJP are enacting a drama of being opposed to each other, while slowly making attempts to put an end to the various cases they are facing. 

On the other hand, Govindan alleged that some Congress leaders were also involved in the black money case, but the ED was not investigating that aspect. -- PTI

