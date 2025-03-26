HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
States asked to build feeding, changing rooms for women, kids in public places

Wed, 26 March 2025
17:38
The Centre has directed states, Union Territories and some central ministries to establish feeding and changing rooms for women and children in public places to improve accessibility and convenience for mothers.   

The ministry of women and child development has written to the ministry of road transport and highways, the ministry of civil aviation, the railway board and state governments to ensure such facilities are made available.  

The civil aviation ministry has reported that a total of 312 feeding and changing rooms have been set up at various airports, including 164 under the Airports Authority of India and 148 at non-AAI airports. 

Similarly, MoRTH has informed that feeding rooms have been installed at 26 bus stations in Telangana, two in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and 50 in Uttar Pradesh. 

Other states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Goa, Chandigarh and Meghalaya, have also reported progress in this regard.  

In a related move, the women and child development ministry has issued an advisory to all ministries and state governments urging them to create gender-friendly spaces in public offices and workplaces to support working women. 

The advisory includes measures such as installing sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators in washrooms, allocating space for feeding rooms, restrooms and yoga rooms, and setting up crche facilities in public buildings with 50 or more employees. -- PTI

