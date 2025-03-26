SP MP Ramji Lal Suman's house attacked in Agra

18:00

SP MP Ramji Lal Suman/ANI Photo/Sansad TV





Dozens of Karni Sena workers vandalised his house located near Hariparvat Chauraha in Agra.





Several cars were damaged, chairs were broken, and the house's glass windows were shattered.





Speaking about the incident, Suman's son, Ranjit Suman, said, "For several days, abusive language has been used on social media, and threats were being made. For the past two days, there were talks of surrounding the house.





"The police administration was aware of this, but no action was taken. Instead, they (attackers group) were patronised. They attacked with sticks, rods, and swords."





There was no immediate response from police officials over the issue. -- PTI

