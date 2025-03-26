HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rahul's citizenship issue under consideration: Govt to HC

Wed, 26 March 2025
21:08
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
The Delhi high court was informed by the Centre on Wednesday that the issue over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship was under consideration with the ministry of home affairs. 

Noting the submission of the counsel for the Central government, a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Tushar Rao Gedela posted the matter on May 28.  -- PTI

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had sought directions to the ministry of home affairs to decide over Gandhi's citizenship. 

"The matter is under consideration," additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma said. 

The bench was also informed that the Allahabad high court, which was seized of a similar case, had recently granted four weeks time to the ministry to apprise it about the outcome of the proceedings. 

When Swamy urged the court to direct Gandhi to file his response to a letter issued to him by the MHA, the bench said it couldn't control the action of the ministry. 

"We can't compel. The proceedings are before the ministry. It is for the ministry to take a decision. We can't control the actions of the ministry and cannot issue any direction to any person who is party to the proceedings before the ministry," it said. -- PTI

He said that the two nations will have issues in the foreseeable future. However, there are ways of addressing those issues and what happened in 2020 was not the way to address those issues.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has declared that cash and gold worth approximately Rs 52 crore, seized from an abandoned SUV in Madhya Pradesh last year, belonged to former state transport department constable Saurabh Sharma....

EPS has had its way on most things, alliance-wise.A week earlier, he reiterated that he would not re-admit OPS and Sasikala Natarajan back in the party.It was a message not just to detractors in the AIADMK. It was even more so for the...

