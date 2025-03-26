Rahul's citizenship issue under consideration: Govt to HC

21:08

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi





Noting the submission of the counsel for the Central government, a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Tushar Rao Gedela posted the matter on May 28. -- PTI





BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had sought directions to the ministry of home affairs to decide over Gandhi's citizenship.





"The matter is under consideration," additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma said.





The bench was also informed that the Allahabad high court, which was seized of a similar case, had recently granted four weeks time to the ministry to apprise it about the outcome of the proceedings.





When Swamy urged the court to direct Gandhi to file his response to a letter issued to him by the MHA, the bench said it couldn't control the action of the ministry.





"We can't compel. The proceedings are before the ministry. It is for the ministry to take a decision. We can't control the actions of the ministry and cannot issue any direction to any person who is party to the proceedings before the ministry," it said. -- PTI

