No need to reply: Congress on Yogi calling Rahul 'namuna'

Wed, 26 March 2025
10:19
After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dubbed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a "namuna," Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday said that there is no need for a reply.

"This is not the first time he has attacked Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi. There is no need for a reply," Suresh told ANI. 

He further said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has collapsed. "Yogi Adityanath had promised Rs 25 lakhs to families of persons who lost their lives in the Mahakumbh stampede, but he has not given any compensation yet. The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has collapsed. In the Kumbh stampede many people were affected but he is making allegations against the Congress party and the INDIA bloc," he added. 

In an interview with ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a "namuna" (specimen) and alleged that the party wanted to keep "controversy" alive in Ayodhya. 

"Ek Bharat ko Shresht Bharat nahi hona chahiye? You should ask them, then, what were they doing for six to ten decades? He should have asked his grandfather, grandmother and father. Why didn't they do it at that time? The whole of India is getting support from Modi ji. Why didn't the Congress do this? They always wanted to let the Ayodhya controversy remain a controversy. In Kashi's Sankri Gali, they have been doing politics all their life in the name of Gandhi ji. But in 1916, Gandhi made strong remarks on Kashi's Sankri Gali. Why did they not fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi? His dream was fulfilled by PM Modi. Why did the Congress not abolish the three-talaq? Why did the Congress not promote the Kumbh with so much pride and divinity? Why did Congress fail to provide the world-class model of infrastructure in the country? And in Ayodhya, the construction of the Ram Mandir has also been done. Everyone is getting a glimpse of a new Ayodhya. Lakhs of people are coming every day to see it," CM Adityanath told ANI. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further dubbed Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as 'Bharat Todo Abhiyan' and said that everyone was aware of his intentions. 

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is part of Bharat Todo Abhiyan. He criticises India outside India. The country has understood his nature and intentions. In India's politics, Bharatiya Janata Party ke liye Rahul jaise kuch namune rehne chahiye jisse ek rasta hamesha ke liye saaf hota rahe aur acha rahe," he added. -- ANI

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed it was pained to say that some of the observations made in the high court order depicted total insensitiveness and an inhuman approach.

The minority front of the Uttar Pradesh BJP will distribute 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to 32 lakh poor Muslims on the occasion of Eid this year.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the store employee is heard telling a customer, "I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do."

Major Mohit Sharma was one of India's bravest military officers who died fighting terrorists in Kashmir.

