NEET aspirant found hanging in Kota, 9th case this yr

Wed, 26 March 2025
A 17-year-old medical aspirant allegedly hanged himself from an iron rod in his hostel room in Kota's Jawahar Nagar area on Tuesday, the police said. 

This is the ninth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. 

Harshraj Shankar, a native of Bihar's Nalanda district, had been preparing for the medical entrance exam in a coaching institute here since April last year, they said. 

After being informed by the hostel caretaker that this afternoon that the boy had bolted the door from inside and was not responding, a police team reached the spot, Jawahar Nagar SHO Ramlaxman. 

The team broke open the room door and found the boy hanging to an iron rod, he added. 

The ceiling fan in the hostel room was equipped with anti-suicide devise. 

So, the NEET aspirant arranged an iron rod to hang himself, the police said. 

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the SHO said, adding that the body has been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital and a post-mortem would be conducted after the arrival of his parents who have been informed. A probe is underway. -- PTI

