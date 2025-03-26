Mumbai police issue second summons to Kamra

22:56

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra





According to the official, in the notice, the 36-year-old comic has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case filed at the Khar police station in suburban Mumbai on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.





It was not clear when Kamra's appearance has been sought as the official did not provide further details.





The police issued the first notice to Kamra on Tuesday and sought his presence, citing start of probe into the defamation case against him.





After the first notice, sources said the comic had sought one week's time to appear before police.





The comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra by making caustic remarks against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in his show recorded at a studio in Mumbai a few days ago.





Kamra, without taking Shinde's name, targeted the deputy CM over his political career, including the 2022 rebellion against then-CM Uddhav Thackeray which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. -- PTI

