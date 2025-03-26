HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Mumbai police issue second summons to Kamra

Wed, 26 March 2025
Share:
22:56
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
The police on Wednesday issued a second notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case filed in Mumbai for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said. 

According to the official, in the notice, the 36-year-old comic has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case filed at the Khar police station in suburban Mumbai on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. 

It was not clear when Kamra's appearance has been sought as the official did not provide further details. 

The police issued the first notice to Kamra on Tuesday and sought his presence, citing start of probe into the defamation case against him. 

After the first notice, sources said the comic had sought one week's time to appear before police. 

The comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra by making caustic remarks against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in his show recorded at a studio in Mumbai a few days ago. 

Kamra, without taking Shinde's name, targeted the deputy CM over his political career, including the 2022 rebellion against then-CM Uddhav Thackeray which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Adityanath's plane makes emergency landing in Agra
LIVE! Adityanath's plane makes emergency landing in Agra

IPL 2025 PIX: De Kock sparkles as KKR thrash Royals
IPL 2025 PIX: De Kock sparkles as KKR thrash Royals

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Enemies Beware! Army To Amp Up Long-Range Firepower
Enemies Beware! Army To Amp Up Long-Range Firepower

The ATAGS has a range of 35-45 kilometres, depending on the ammunition used, and achieved a 47-km firing range during trials.

More than 200 booked for Hazaribag religious clash
More than 200 booked for Hazaribag religious clash

An FIR has been lodged against 10 named and 200 unidentified individuals in connection with a clash and stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag. The clash, involving two communities, broke out over...

SC stays Allahabad HC's 'grabbing breast not rape' ruling
SC stays Allahabad HC's 'grabbing breast not rape' ruling

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed it was pained to say that some of the observations made in the high court order depicted total insensitiveness and an inhuman approach.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD