Man held from Surat for killing 4-year-old boy in Mumbai

Wed, 26 March 2025
16:34
The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a man from Surat in Gujarat for allegedly killing a four-year-old boy from the family of pavement dwellers in Mumbai last week, an official said. 

The murder was committed at around 3 am on Saturday when the family was sleeping on the roadside in the Iraniwadi locality of Kandivali (West), he said. 

During the interrogation of the accused, Akshay Ashok Garud (25), it came to light that he knew the child's family and was taking care of the boy for the last three years, the Kandivali police official said. 

On the day of the incident, the accused was giving a bath to the boy when he suddenly relieved himself. 

Incensed by it, the accused allegedly hit on the child's head with his hand and he fell to the ground, he said. 

Garud then got scared and fled the spot. 

His image was captured in the CCTV footage of the area and six teams were formed by the police to nab him, the official said. 

The police examined the footage of more then 200 CCTVs and subsequently nabbed the accused from Surat, he said. 

Initially, the police believed the boy was strangulated to death, but medical reports confirmed he died due to a head injury, the official said. 

The child's family had found him lying motionless on a road in the area at around 4 am on Saturday. 

They took him to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission. -- PTI

