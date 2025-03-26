Maha BJP MLA wants SIT to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case

16:17

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday accused the then Uddhav Thackeray government of destroying the evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and demanded that the SIT probing the Disha Salian death should look into the Rajput case too.

Kadam made the demand in the Maharashtra assembly after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week submitted a closure report in the alleged suicide case of the Bollywood actor before a court.





Kadam said the case was handed over to the CBI 68 days after Rajput's death. The Bihar police, who had registered a case in connection with Rajput's death, was not allowed to conduct an inquiry, he claimed.





"Sushant's house was handed over to the owner after destroying evidence, and the furniture was removed. The house was painted. It should be probed whether it was done to destroy evidence. Why did this happen,' he asked.





Rajput (34) was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Six days earlier, his former manager Disha Salian (28) had died after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad area of the city.





Kadam further demanded that alleged role of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was the Maharashtra chief minister during this period, in the destruction of evidence, and actor and Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's role should be investigated as the Special Investigation Team formed in the Disha Salian case is still at work.





The SIT should club the two cases, he said.





Congress MLA Nana Patole wondered how such issues can be brought up when a discussion on the 75 years of the Constitution was being conducted in the House. -- PTI