J-K police bust terrorist hideout in Baramulla, explosives recovered

Wed, 26 March 2025
20:23
File image
Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in forest area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

"Security forces uncovered a militant hideout in the Namblan forest area of Baramulla and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, " the officials said. 

They said during the search, security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives, including an Improvised Explosive Device with a fuse, plastic explosives, 104 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, two hand grenades, a combat pouch, and two bags. -- PTI

