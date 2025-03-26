Indian official meets Chinese assistant foreign minister after WMCC talks

19:18





Gourangalal Das, joint secretary (East Asia) in the ministry of external affairs, led the Indian delegation at the 33rd Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs Tuesday and later called on Hong.





The two sides had an exchange of views on China-India relations, the border situation between the two countries, and other issues, a Chinese foreign ministry press release in Beijing said.





India and China Tuesday held a fresh edition of diplomatic talks in Beijing focusing on ensuring effective border management and early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.





In the meeting of WMCC, the two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Special Representatives dialogue in December.





India and China also agreed to work together to make "substantial preparation" for the next SR meeting that will be held in India later this year, according to the ministry of external affairs.





It said the meeting was held in a "positive and constructive" atmosphere and both sides "comprehensively" reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the border areas.





The MEA asserted that peace and tranquillity on the border are "critical" for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations. -- PTI

A senior Indian diplomat, who led the Indian delegation at the WMCC talks, called on Chinese assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei and exchanged views on China-India relations and the border situation between the two countries.