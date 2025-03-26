HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian official meets Chinese assistant foreign minister after WMCC talks

Wed, 26 March 2025
Share:
19:18
image
A senior Indian diplomat, who led the Indian delegation at the WMCC talks, called on Chinese assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei and exchanged views on China-India relations and the border situation between the two countries. 

Gourangalal Das, joint secretary (East Asia) in the ministry of external affairs, led the Indian delegation at the 33rd Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs Tuesday and later called on Hong. 

The two sides had an exchange of views on China-India relations, the border situation between the two countries, and other issues, a Chinese foreign ministry press release in Beijing said. 

India and China Tuesday held a fresh edition of diplomatic talks in Beijing focusing on ensuring effective border management and early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. 

In the meeting of WMCC, the two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Special Representatives dialogue in December. 

India and China also agreed to work together to make "substantial preparation" for the next SR meeting that will be held in India later this year, according to the ministry of external affairs. 

It said the meeting was held in a "positive and constructive" atmosphere and both sides "comprehensively" reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the border areas. 

The MEA asserted that peace and tranquillity on the border are "critical" for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: KKR win toss, to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL Updates: KKR win toss, to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals

LIVE! 22% of super rich want to leave India: Survey
LIVE! 22% of super rich want to leave India: Survey

More than 200 booked for Hazaribag religious clash
More than 200 booked for Hazaribag religious clash

An FIR has been lodged against 10 named and 200 unidentified individuals in connection with a clash and stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag. The clash, involving two communities, broke out over...

Cong's privilege notice against Shah over Sonia remark
Cong's privilege notice against Shah over Sonia remark

In his notice to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Congress leader alleged that the home minister had made unfounded allegations against chairperson of Congress parliamentary party with "a premeditated motive to malign her reputation."

Can't deny funds to states not implementing NEP: Parl panel
Can't deny funds to states not implementing NEP: Parl panel

A parliamentary panel has criticized the Indian government for withholding funds from states that have not agreed to implement the PM SHRI schools scheme, calling the reasoning behind the decision "not factual or justified." The panel...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD