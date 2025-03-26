HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India successfully test fires surface-to-air missile from Odisha coast

Wed, 26 March 2025
21:48
File image
India Wednesday successfully flight-test of indigenously-developed Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of the Odisha, defence sources said.

Defence Research & Development Organisation and the Indian Navy conducted test launching of the VLSRSAM.

The flight-test was carried out from a land-based vertical launcher against a high-speed aerial target at very close range and low altitude. 

It has established the Near-Boundary-Low Altitude capability of the missile system.

During the test, the target was completely destroyed by the missile executing the high turn rate required for engaging targets at very close range, and establishing the missile's agility, reliability & pin-point accuracy, a defence statement said, adding that the test was conducted with all weapon system elements deployed in combat configuration.

These elements, including missile with indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, Multi-Function Radar and Weapon Control System, have performed as per expectations.

The performance of the system was validated by the flight data captured by various Range Instruments developed by ITR Chandipur. -- PTI

