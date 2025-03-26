HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Husband among 5 arrested in Patna hospital director's murder case

Wed, 26 March 2025
00:21
image
Five people, including the husband, were arrested in connection with the murder of a director of a private hospital in Patna, the police said on Tuesday.

Surabhi Raj was shot dead inside the hospital, which her husband Rakesh Roushan owns, on March 22.

Senior superintendent of police Avakash Kumar said the motive behind the killing will be made known in due course.

"Preliminary investigations suggest some love angle in the case. Besides, certain financial issues are also involved. Investigations are underway," he said.

Raj, who had multiple bullet wounds on her body, was the director of the hospital located in the Agam Kuan area.

Among those arrested was a female employee of the hospital, police said, adding that they gave conflicting statements during interrogations.                 Investigators are exploring conducting 'narco analysis' tests on some of the accused, the SSP said. -- PTI

