HC allows J-K MP Rashid to attend Parl in custody

17:06

MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid





A bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed the director general (prisons) that Rashid would be escorted by plain clothed policemen from prison to Parliament on days of the Lok Sabha session between March 26 and April 4.





The Baramulla MP, the bench said, would be handed over to the custody of the Parliament security or marshals, who would allow him to attend the proceedings and he could avail other facilities and amenities there.





"While out to attend the Parliament session, the appellant (Rashid) shall not be entitled to use any cellular or landline phone or other communication device; nor shall he be entitled to have access to the internet by any mode," the bench's March 25 order said.





Rashid, who was represented by senior advocate N Hariharan and advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, was directed not to interact with anyone out of jail, except within the Parliament precincts.





He should not engage with or address the media in any manner, the court said, including his pending criminal case.





The bench asked Rashid to bear the expenses for the to-and-fro travel and other arrangements. -- PTI

The Delhi high court has allowed Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid, arrested in a terror funding case, to attend the ongoing Parliament session "in-custody" and rejected NIA's apprehension that he was a flight risk.