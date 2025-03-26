HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CM said action will be taken as per law: Ajit on Kamra

Wed, 26 March 2025
09:12
Amid a row over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been in the eye of the storm for his remarks at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated Tuesday that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that action will be taken as per the law. 

"Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded on this issue on behalf of the government... Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law," Pawar told reporters while explaining the stand of the Maharashtra government on the matter. CM Fadnavis has taken a strong stand on the alleged disparaging remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday stated that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny. 

The CM said, "We appreciate humour and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny." He stated that Kamra staged "low-quality" comedy.

"This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy. He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged a low-quality comedy," adding that the people will decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person. 

Further referring to Eknath Shinde as the heir to Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, he questioned the opposition, asking whether they had given a "supari" for the stand-up show.

"Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy is with Eknath Shinde... and those on the opposite bench support him, have you given a supari? This Kamra tweeted a photo of the Constitution; if he had read the Constitution, he would not have committed such atrocities," he added. 

"No one has the right to insult anyone. He can write poems or satire on us, but if he insults us action will be taken. Then don't be shy, these things will not be tolerated in Maharashtra," the CM added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Identified 54 sites where mosques built on temples: Yogi
LIVE! Identified 54 sites where mosques built on temples: Yogi

Can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families?: UP CM
Can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families?: UP CM

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in his state.

'Where Is The Evidence Against Justice Varma?'
'Where Is The Evidence Against Justice Varma?'

'We have already prejudged the issue. And now things have reached a point where it is very difficult for a person to say that he could be innocent.'

SC fines man with Rs 4.54 cr for cutting over 400 trees
SC fines man with Rs 4.54 cr for cutting over 400 trees

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation while rejecting the plea of a man who had chopped down 454 trees in the protected Taj Trapezium Zone.

CBI raids ex-C'garh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence
CBI raids ex-C'garh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai on Wednesday. The agency also searched the residences of a senior police officer and...

