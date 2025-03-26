HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI conducts searches at Bhupesh Baghel's residence

Wed, 26 March 2025
Share:
08:18
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, officials said.
 
The agency teams swooped down at the residence of Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai as well as the residential premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of the former chief minister, they said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the matter in which the searches are taking place.

Further details are awaited.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at Baghel's residence in a connection with an alleged liquor scam case. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI conducts searches at Bhupesh Baghel's residence
LIVE! CBI conducts searches at Bhupesh Baghel's residence

PIX: Shreyas misses ton but Punjab seals win over GT
PIX: Shreyas misses ton but Punjab seals win over GT

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.

India, China hold talks for effective border management
India, China hold talks for effective border management

India and China held diplomatic talks in Beijing, focusing on effective border management and the resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. The meeting...

Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case
Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case

The Indian Army has demanded a fair and time-bound investigation into the assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by 12 Punjab Police personnel. The incident occurred on March 13-14 over a parking dispute in Patiala. The Punjab Police...

Panipat battle symbol of Maratha bravery: Fadnavis
Panipat battle symbol of Maratha bravery: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that the third battle of Panipat, fought in 1761, was a symbol of the bravery of Marathas and not their defeat. He said the state government is building a memorial to Chhatrapati...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD