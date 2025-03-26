BSE Sensex top losers today

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wed, 26 March 2025
Stock markets snapped the seven-day winning run on Wednesday with benchmark Sensex tanking 728 points due to profit-taking in banking and IT shares ahead of monthly expiry of derivatives contracts. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 728.69 points or 0.93 percent to settle at 77,288.50 as 25 of its components closed in the red. 

During the day, it slumped 822.97 points or 1.05 percent to 77,194.22. 

The NSE Nifty dropped 181.80 points or 0.77 percent to 23,486.85. 

In the past seven trading days, the BSE benchmark index jumped 4,188.28 points or 5.67 percent. 

The Nifty surged 1,271.45 points or 5.67 percent during the same period. 

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Maruti, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, and HDFC Bank were the losers. -- PTI

