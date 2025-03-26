Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Delhi's Wazirabad; 3 minors nabbed

11:08

A 16-year-old boy was abducted and killed for a Rs 10 lakh ransom in the Wazirabad area of north Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the murder, he said.

The class 9 student was taken to a deserted area near Bhalswa Lake, where he was stabbed multiple times, he said.

"The family members of the boy had received a call regarding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Later, they discovered his body," said the officer.

On Monday, a complaint was filed at the local police station about a boy missing since Sunday. The boy studied in Mukherjee Nagar.

"During investigation, it was found that the missing/kidnapped boy was last seen with three boys, two of them aged 16 and 17, on a motorcycle on Jharoda Pushta road," the officer said.

The sighting was confirmed through CCTV footage from the area.

Police apprehended all three boys, who, during interrogation, revealed they had kidnapped the boy for a ransom of 10 lakh.

They said that on Sunday, they took him along with them on a motorcycle to hang out.

They took him to a forested area near Bhalaswa Lake, where they stabbed him and fled, leaving him dead.

The next day, they called the boy's father, a driver by profession, using the boy's SIM and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

"The body of the victim was discovered by a police team at the instance of the apprehended juveniles," the officer said.

Police sources said that the accused also tried to cut the boy's body into parts. -- PTI