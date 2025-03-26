HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Delhi's Wazirabad; 3 minors nabbed

Wed, 26 March 2025
Share:
11:08
image
A 16-year-old boy was abducted and killed for a Rs 10 lakh ransom in the Wazirabad area of north Delhi, a police officer said on Wednesday.
 
Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the murder, he said.
 
The class 9 student was taken to a deserted area near Bhalswa Lake, where he was stabbed multiple times, he said.
 
"The family members of the boy had received a call regarding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Later, they discovered his body," said the officer.
 
On Monday, a complaint was filed at the local police station about a boy missing since Sunday. The boy studied in Mukherjee Nagar.
 
"During investigation, it was found that the missing/kidnapped boy was last seen with three boys, two of them aged 16 and 17, on a motorcycle on Jharoda Pushta road," the officer said.
 
The sighting was confirmed through CCTV footage from the area.
 
Police apprehended all three boys, who, during interrogation, revealed they had kidnapped the boy for a ransom of 10 lakh.
 
They said that on Sunday, they took him along with them on a motorcycle to hang out.
 
They took him to a forested area near Bhalaswa Lake, where they stabbed him and fled, leaving him dead.  
 
The next day, they called the boy's father, a driver by profession, using the boy's SIM and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.
 
"The body of the victim was discovered by a police team at the instance of the apprehended juveniles," the officer said.
 
Police sources said that the accused also tried to cut the boy's body into parts. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC stays HC's 'grabbing breast not rape bid' order
LIVE! SC stays HC's 'grabbing breast not rape bid' order

SC stays Allahabad HC's 'grabbing breast not rape' ruling
SC stays Allahabad HC's 'grabbing breast not rape' ruling

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed it was pained to say that some of the observations made in the high court order depicted total insensitiveness and an inhuman approach.

BJP distributes 'Eidi' with 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to Muslims
BJP distributes 'Eidi' with 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to Muslims

The minority front of the Uttar Pradesh BJP will distribute 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to 32 lakh poor Muslims on the occasion of Eid this year.

MNS workers slap mall staffer for refusing to speak Marathi
MNS workers slap mall staffer for refusing to speak Marathi

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the store employee is heard telling a customer, "I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do."

Heroes We Must Know: Major Mohit Sharma, Ashok Chakra
Heroes We Must Know: Major Mohit Sharma, Ashok Chakra

Major Mohit Sharma was one of India's bravest military officers who died fighting terrorists in Kashmir.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD