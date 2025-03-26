HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Bike-borne gunmen kill BJP leader, BJP-AJSU call Ranchi bandh tomorrow

Wed, 26 March 2025
21:32
A BJP leader, who was also a former zila parishad member, was shot dead in broad daylight in Ranchi on Wednesday, a police officer said. 

The deceased was identified as Anil Tiger, BJP's Ranchi rural district general secretary. 

In protest against the murder, the BJP and AJSU Party have called for a Ranchi bandh on Thursday. 

Earlier in the day, motorbike-borne gunmen gunned down the BJP leader at Kanke Chowk in Ranchi. 

Reacting to the incident, Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said, "The incident is unfortunate. I knew Anil Tiger personally. The killers would be caught soon." 

Alleging that law and order had collapsed in the state ruled by JMM-led coalition, BJP state president Babulal Marandi demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. 

Marandi visited RIMS hospital, where Anil Tiger had been taken, to meet the family of the deceased. -- PTI

