'Adolescence' gets 66.3 mn views on Netflix in two weeks, breaks record

17:20

Owen Cooper in Adolescence.





The limited series, which premiered on the streamer on March 13, has garnered glowing reviews online.





Directed by Philip Barantini, the series features Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who is also a creator of the show.





According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the series got 24.3 million views during its first week and received 42 million views on the following week.





Taking the total viewership to 66.3 million.





Also starring Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay, Adolescence centres around a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller (Cooper) who is arrested for the murder of a classmate.





The show comprises four episodes. -- PTI

