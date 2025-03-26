HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Adityanath's plane makes emergency landing in Agra

Wed, 26 March 2025
An aircraft carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an emergency landing at the Agra airport shortly after take off due to a technical snag, officials said. 

The chief minister resumed his journey to Lucknow after over two hours, they said. 

Adityanath was in Agra for a public event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP government in the state. 

"After the programme, the chief minister was scheduled to leave from the Kheria Airport in Agra around 3.30 pm. The aircraft took off but returned shortly apparently due to a snag, which was then inspected by officials," a police official said. 

"The chief minister finally resumed his onward journey around 5.30 pm from Kheria," the official added. 

Senior Agra district administration and police officials remained at the airport while the chief minister waited there. 

BJP supporters and local politicians were also present outside the airport. 

Earlier in the day, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 128 projects worth Rs 635.22 crore at 'Vikas Utsav' held in Agra to mark the completion of eight years of his government. -- PTI

