HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

25 students of Guj primary school injure themselves with blade in dare game

Wed, 26 March 2025
Share:
22:17
File image
File image
Around 25 students of classes 5 to 7 from a primary school in Gujarat allegedly inflicted self-injuries using the blade of a pencil sharpener as part of a 'dare game', the police said on Wednesday.

According to DySP Jayvir Gadhvi, the students of Mota Munjiyasar Primary School at Bagasara in Amreli district challenged each other to either injure themselves or pay Rs 10 for failing to do so.

"Around 20-25 students injured themselves on their hands," he said.

The matter came to light when a concerned parent informed the school administration. 

A parent-teacher meeting was called immediately, but parents later approached the police, demanding a thorough probe.

Gadhvi said a report about the incident will be submitted to the district education officer.

He said no criminal intent was found, but if any criminal act is revealed, police will take action accordingly.

A police team visited the school and recorded statements of parents.

With approximately 300 students enrolled in the school, authorities are now focusing on measures to ensure students' well-being and mental health awareness. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: KKR milking the bowling
IPL Updates: KKR milking the bowling

LIVE! Digital payments disrupted due to UPI outage
LIVE! Digital payments disrupted due to UPI outage

Some improvement in India-China ties now: Jaishankar
Some improvement in India-China ties now: Jaishankar

He said that the two nations will have issues in the foreseeable future. However, there are ways of addressing those issues and what happened in 2020 was not the way to address those issues.

Seized Rs 52 cr cash, gold belonged to MP ex-cop: ED
Seized Rs 52 cr cash, gold belonged to MP ex-cop: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has declared that cash and gold worth approximately Rs 52 crore, seized from an abandoned SUV in Madhya Pradesh last year, belonged to former state transport department constable Saurabh Sharma....

BJP Concedes AIADMK Demands In Eagerness For Alliance
BJP Concedes AIADMK Demands In Eagerness For Alliance

EPS has had its way on most things, alliance-wise.A week earlier, he reiterated that he would not re-admit OPS and Sasikala Natarajan back in the party.It was a message not just to detractors in the AIADMK. It was even more so for the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD