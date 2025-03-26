25 students of Guj primary school injure themselves with blade in dare game

22:17

File image





According to DySP Jayvir Gadhvi, the students of Mota Munjiyasar Primary School at Bagasara in Amreli district challenged each other to either injure themselves or pay Rs 10 for failing to do so.





"Around 20-25 students injured themselves on their hands," he said.





The matter came to light when a concerned parent informed the school administration.





A parent-teacher meeting was called immediately, but parents later approached the police, demanding a thorough probe.





Gadhvi said a report about the incident will be submitted to the district education officer.





He said no criminal intent was found, but if any criminal act is revealed, police will take action accordingly.





A police team visited the school and recorded statements of parents.





With approximately 300 students enrolled in the school, authorities are now focusing on measures to ensure students' well-being and mental health awareness. -- PTI

Around 25 students of classes 5 to 7 from a primary school in Gujarat allegedly inflicted self-injuries using the blade of a pencil sharpener as part of a 'dare game', the police said on Wednesday.