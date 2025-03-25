Will not apologise, don't fear this mob: Kunal Kamra

08:14

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and criticised the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.





The 36-year-old comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career in his show by modifying the lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song.





In a lengthy statement on X late Monday night, a defiant Kamra said those busy leaking his number on social media or calling him incessantly should know that it all goes to his voicemail where they will be subjected to "the very song" that they hate.





"I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down," Kamra wrote and added that his statement was exactly what "Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM)".





Clips from his comedy show and the political row it sparked dominated headlines on Monday with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying Kamra should apologise for his "low level comedy" while opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray saying there was nothing wrong in what the comedian said. Congress and CPI-M also came out in Kamra's support.





On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located. Kamra said the vandalism of the venue was "senseless" and equated it to someone overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because they didn't like butter chicken they were served.





"To the Mob That Decided That Habitat Should Not Stand: An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party."





The comedian also spoke about his right to freedom of speech and expression while calling out "politicians threatening to teach him a lesson".





"Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system. However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me.





"But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke?"





Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation visited the ransacked venue and said they had razed a temporary structure in the open space of the hotel, according to officials.





Kamra criticized the BMC for tearing the place down without prior notice.

The comedian said for his next show, he would perhaps opt for "Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai" in need of speedy demolition.





The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is preparing to dismantle the 125-year-old Elphinstone Bridge and build a new double-decker bridge across the Central and Western railway lines.





During his stand-up show, Kamra performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, apparently referring to Shinde as a gaddar (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including party splits within Shiv Sena and NCP.





Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day. -- PTI