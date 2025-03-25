UP reports highest number of ragging complaints in medical colleges in 2024

16:24





The National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken stringent measures against such incidents which include regular monitoring and follow-up through video conferences with Deans and Principals of medical institutions, Patel said in a written reply.





Additionally, the NMC mandates the submission of annual Anti-Ragging reports by these institutions to ensure they are adhering to anti-ragging protocols.





Non-compliance is met with strict penalties, which may include the withdrawal of recognition or other punitive actions to maintain a safe and supportive academic environment, she said.





Several measures have been implemented by the government to create a zero-tolerance environment against ragging and ensure a safe and harassment-free academic atmosphere in medical colleges, Patel said.





Measures include implementation of the Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions Regulations, 2021, outlining institutional responsibilities and preventive measures, Patel stated. -- PTI

Uttar Pradesh reported 33 -- the highest number of ragging-related complaints in medical colleges in 2024 followed by Bihar with 17, Rajasthan with 15 and Madhya Pradesh with 12, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.