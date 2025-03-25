Tripura to check forest cover loss due to 'wrong' implementation of law

12:31

Forest and tree cover in India

The Tripura government has decided to check the forest area in the state following reports that the green cover has come down because of various reasons, including incorrect implementation of a 2006 Act. As the state government found that a section of forest dwellers have been harming the woods, the administration also decided to launch awareness programmes among them on how to earn their livelihood by protecting jungles, state Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma told PTI. According to the Forest Survey of India's (FSI) latest data released in December last year, the net loss of forest cover in two years stood at 95.31 sq km in the northeastern state.