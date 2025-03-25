HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tripura to check forest cover loss due to 'wrong' implementation of law

Tue, 25 March 2025
12:31
Forest and tree cover in India
The Tripura government has decided to check the forest area in the state following reports that the green cover has come down because of various reasons, including incorrect implementation of a 2006 Act. As the state government found that a section of forest dwellers have been harming the woods, the administration also decided to launch awareness programmes among them on how to earn their livelihood by protecting jungles, state Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma told PTI. According to the Forest Survey of India's (FSI) latest data released in December last year, the net loss of forest cover in two years stood at 95.31 sq km in the northeastern state.

LIVE! Real gaddars are Aaditya, Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena

Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police for joke on Shinde

Kamra has been asked to appear before the Khar police in Mumbai in connection with the case registered against him, an official said.

Journalist mistakenly added to Trump's Yemen war group

Security experts have warned that using Signal for discussions of this nature violates every established protocol for handling classified information.

Understand satire, but...: Shinde on Kamra's 'gaddar' jab

"This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," Shinde said.

'Justice Varma Must Be Impeached Or Resign'

'If we stay silent now, we betray the very foundation of justice in this country.'

