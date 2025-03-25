HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Traffic to be diverted on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
22:09
image
Vehicular movement will be restricted on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on NH-48 for six hours from Wednesday midnight due to the construction of a foot overbridge, according to the Gurugram Traffic Police advisory. 

The construction will be undertaken near Narsinghpur from Wednesday midnight until 6 am on Thursday, the advisory issued on Tuesday stated. 

The traffic going from Delhi to Jaipur will be rerouted from Hero Honda Chowk and will again join NH-48 road via Southern Peripheral Road (SPR)-Dwarka Road after a right turn from Vatika Chowk's traffic light, read the advisory. 

Vehicles from Jaipur will have to take the Dwarka Expressway after the Kherki Daula toll plaza, then use SPR Road after making a U-turn at Elan Chowk. From there, they will have to turn left at Vatika Chowk's traffic light and continue via Gurugram Rajiv Chowk, it added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Gujarat Titans need 27 from last over
IPL 2025 Updates: Gujarat Titans need 27 from last over

LIVE! Russia, Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire: US
LIVE! Russia, Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire: US

India, China hold talks for effective border management
India, China hold talks for effective border management

India and China held diplomatic talks in Beijing, focusing on effective border management and the resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra. The meeting...

Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray
Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

Salian visited the office of the joint commissioner of police (crime) in south Mumbai accompanied by his lawyer, days after he moved the Bombay high court seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter...

Panipat battle symbol of Maratha bravery: Fadnavis
Panipat battle symbol of Maratha bravery: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that the third battle of Panipat, fought in 1761, was a symbol of the bravery of Marathas and not their defeat. He said the state government is building a memorial to Chhatrapati...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD