Took supari, action causes reaction: Shinde on Kamra

10:07





Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra broke the silence amidst a row over his statement about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Kamra released a statement on his official social media handle and stated that he would not 'apologise' for his act.





Reacting to the ongoing tussle due to his remarks about Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video, Kunal Kamra stated that an entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not 'responsible' for his comedy. The Shiv Sena workers vandalised the habitat centre in Mumbai after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde reacts to comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks: "Freedom of speech is there; we understand satire, but there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone. The other person should also maintain certain level, otherwise, action causes reaction."