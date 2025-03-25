HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Thane cops book Kamra for 'traitor' remark on Shinde

Tue, 25 March 2025
20:35
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
An FIR was registered against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly defaming Shiv Sena head and deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the police said on Tuesday. 

Kamra was booked under section 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint lodged by a Shiv Sena functionary at Dombivli police station on Monday. 

The complaint stated that the Sena functionary came across the defamatory video clip against Shinde after opening an online link, an official said. 

Kamra had kicked up a row with his "traitor" jibe at Shinde, an apparent reference to the 2022 Shiv Sena split, during his show recorded at a studio in the basement of a hotel in Mumbai. 

The remarks and parody song invited violent reaction from Shiv Sena workers who on Sunday vandalised the studio. 

The Mumbai police had booked the comedian on a complaint of a Shiv Sena MLA for allegedly making defamatory remarks and issued a notice seeking his personal appearance. 

Separately, police registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat studio in the Khar area and arrested 12 workers on Monday. A local court granted them bail the same day. -- PTI 

