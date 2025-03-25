Shiv Sena won't leave him: Maha ministers browbeat Kamra

11:41

Kunal Kamra has said he won't apologize





MoS Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday said that Kamra would be punished for his behavior, which he described as unacceptable. Kadam stated, "He will be punished. If you are going to insult the Supreme Court, PM of India, Hindu Gods and Goddesses, it is not tolerable. You cannot behave like this in Maharashtra or India... We do enjoy comedy, but this is not the kind of comedy that will be tolerated in Maharashtra."





Kamra on Monday released a statement on his official social media handle saying that he would not "apologise" for his act.





Maharashtra Minister Gulab Raghunath Patil also expressed strong disapproval of Kamra's actions. Patil warned, "If he doesn't apologize, we will speak to him in our own style... Shiv Sena won't leave him... we won't tolerate this insult... if he doesn't apologize, he will come out, where will he hide?... Shiv Sena will show its real form."





Earlier, Maharashtra's Khar Police has sent a summon to standup artist Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am today. As per Mumbai police, Kunal is not in Mumbai right now. MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation.





Reacting to the ongoing tussle over his remarks about Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video on Kunal Kamra stated that the entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not "responsible" for his comedy. -- PTI

