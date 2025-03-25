HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sena-UBT MLC attacks minister Rane over 'divisive' remarks

Tue, 25 March 2025
20:51
Maharashtra minister Nitish Rane
Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Anil Parab on Tuesday attacked Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane, accusing him of making "divisive" and "dangerous" remarks that could disturb communal harmony. 

Speaking in the state legislative council, Parab also took a dig at Rane for "projecting himself as the protector of Hindu religion", and said he cannot dictate people what they should eat. 

Without naming Rane, the Sena-UBT leader said, "There is one Nepali minister in Maharashtra who believes that the Hindu religion is protected because of him. Let me be clear - we are fully capable of protecting our religion." 

He said late Balasaheb Thackeray had taught them to uphold the Hindutva values without doing injustice to any other religion. Rane, who represents the Kankavli assembly constituency in coastal Sindhudurg district, is fisheries and port development minister. 

Earlier this month, he announced the launch of 'Malhar Certification', a platform aimed at certifying 'jhatka' mutton shops exclusively operated by members of the Hindu community. 

'Jhatka' meat is the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade. 

Hitting out at Rane over it, Parab said, "A minister suddenly appears and tells people what kind of meat to buy. These kind of statements are dangerous and can create tension between communities...One cannot decide what others should eat. Whether it is jhatka or halal, it cannot become an issue for legislation." 

"Already there are housing societies in Mumbai where non-vegetarians face discrimination while buying a property. Such an attitude should not be encouraged," he said. 

Parab alleged that Rane was trying to present himself as the protector of Hinduism. -- PTI

