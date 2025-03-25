HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
School run by RSS affiliate in MP ransacked

Tue, 25 March 2025
23:44
Representational image
Representational image
Miscreants ransacked a school, run by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated outfit, in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, the police said on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred at Akhetpur under the Beohari police station area on Monday night when a group of persons barged into Saraswati Shishu Mandir and broke ceiling fans installed inside the school, they said. 

They also damaged a portrait of former President APJ Abdul Kalam kept in the premises and tried to burn the school's attendance registers, Beohari police station in-charge Arun Kumar Pandey said. 

The police registered a case against unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 62 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment or other jail term) and 305 (theft) and further investigation was underway, he said. 

Vidya Bharati, the RSS' educational wing, runs Saraswati Shishu Mandir, a network of private schools in the country. -- PTI

