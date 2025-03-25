SC refuses to withdraw CRPF security cover of Unnao rape survivor

13:32

The rapist, Kuldeep Sengar





A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale, however, removed CRPF security cover given to her family members and other witnesses noting that conviction has already taken place. "We are of the opinion that protection granted by this court to the concerned persons at the relevant time may not be continued as the case has resulted in conviction who is awarded life imprisonment.





"However we make it clear that the CRPF cover for the victim shall continue till further orders of this court," the bench said. The top court said the family members and other witnesses would be at liberty to approach local police if they still feel any threat.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to withdraw the CRPF security cover of the Unnao rape survivor, saying there was still a perception of threat.