Russia, Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire: US

Tue, 25 March 2025
22:30
File image
The United States said on Tuesday it reached pacts with Ukraine and Russia for safe navigation in the Black Sea and to stop attacks by the two countries on each other's energy facilities, according to a report by The Guardian

The White House posted the two statements on its website from its talks with Russia and Ukraine on the agreement for a ceasefire at sea "to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.' 

It also said the two countries agreed to "develop measures for implementing' the earlier agreement to stop strikes against energy infrastructure, both statements said. 

The US said that it remains committed to helping achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

