Follow Rediff on:      
Rupee falls 13 paise to settle at 85.74 against US dollar

Tue, 25 March 2025
20:18
The rupee snapped its seven-session rally and settled with a loss of 13 paise at 85.74 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as increased demand for dollars from importers, coupled with the greenback's recovery against major currencies, weighed on the rupee. 

Forex traders said the Indian rupee halted its seven-day winning streak, reflecting a shift in market sentiment towards risk aversion. 

However, mixed-to-positive domestic markets and foreign fund inflows cushioned the downside. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.59 and touched the high of 85.58 against the greenback during the day. 

The unit later turned volatile and hit the day's low of 85.84 before ending the session at 85.74 (provisional) against the dollar, 13 paise lower from its previous closing level. -- PTI

