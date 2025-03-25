Punjab police book pastor Bajinder Singh for assault

22:51





The Mohali police launched an investigation after the 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the office of the senior superintendent of police.





She appeared before the police in Mullanpur on Tuesday and recorded her statement.





In a separate case, Singh (42) was booked on charges of sexual harassment based on the complaint of a 22-year-old woman on February 28.





The latest video, which appeared to be CCTV camera footage and dated February 14, purported to show Singh arguing with and throwing a bunch of papers at the woman before slapping her.





He was also seen slapping a man multiple times.





Inspector Sunil Kumar, the SHO of Block Majri in Mullanpur, said a case had been lodged against the pastor under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of the woman and after investigations and verification of the video.





"We have booked Bajinder Singh under various sections of the BNS, including 74 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126 (wrongful restraint)," the SHO said.





The matter is connected to the assault, as seen in the video, he added. -- PTI

