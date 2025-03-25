HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Pakistan is Seen as a State Devoid of Hope'

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
13:15
image
"Afghanistan, Iran, and the security of Pakistan's nuclear programme are issues that will inevitably draw Trump's attention. When that happens, Washington will likely note China's growing presence in Gwadar and seek to exploit local Baloch resentment toward Beijing," notes journalist and Balochistan specialist Malik Siraj Akbar who sought political asylum in the USA in the face of threats from the Pakistani State.

"The US could potentially leverage this discontent to counter China's regional influence and capitalise on Balochistan's vulnerabilities to pressure Pakistan into meeting US demands," he tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih in the second segment of an interview on Pakistan's missteps fuelling anger in Balochistan.


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Judge cash row: RS Chairman to meet Floor leaders
LIVE! Judge cash row: RS Chairman to meet Floor leaders

This is legal, mine...: Kangana on Kamra club demolition
This is legal, mine...: Kangana on Kamra club demolition

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has criticized comedian Kunal Kamra for his recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling them "disrespectful" and "in bad taste." Ranaut, who was speaking to reporters...

'The Ire Was Aimed At Kunal Kamra'
'The Ire Was Aimed At Kunal Kamra'

'Habitat was viewed as the proxy for him and got unjustly targeted.'

Journalist mistakenly added to Trump's Yemen war group
Journalist mistakenly added to Trump's Yemen war group

Security experts have warned that using Signal for discussions of this nature violates every established protocol for handling classified information.

Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral
Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral

A 24-year-old photographer was stabbed to death in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, after he allegedly made a married woman's photos viral on Instagram. The woman's brother and cousin have been arrested in connection with the murder. Police say...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD