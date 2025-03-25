'Pakistan is Seen as a State Devoid of Hope'

13:15





"The US could potentially leverage this discontent to counter China's regional influence and capitalise on Balochistan's vulnerabilities to pressure Pakistan into meeting US demands," he tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih in the second segment of an interview on Pakistan's missteps fuelling anger in Balochistan.









"Afghanistan, Iran, and the security of Pakistan's nuclear programme are issues that will inevitably draw Trump's attention. When that happens, Washington will likely note China's growing presence in Gwadar and seek to exploit local Baloch resentment toward Beijing," notes journalist and Balochistan specialistwho sought political asylum in the USA in the face of threats from the Pakistani State.