Neha Kakkar breaks down at Melbourne concert, apologises to fans for arriving late

18:04





In a video, posted on Reddit by a user, the singer is seen crying on stage while some audience members booed for apparently arriving late for the concert.





Some members could be heard shouting 'go back' to Kakkar, who then took the mic to address the audience.





"You have been really sweet and patient itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (you have been waiting for so long). I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya (I've never made anyone wait in my entire life)," the 36-year-old singer said.





"Aap itne der se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I'm so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho (You people are so sweet). I was so worried about ki kya hoga (I was worried what would happen). It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening forever. But I'll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho (that you have taken out your precious time for me), I will make you all dance," she added.





Kakkar -- known for songs such as Buhe Vich, Kaala Chashma and Manali Trance -- performed in Melbourne on Sunday, a day after her concert in Sydney.





While her apology pacified some in the audience, many were still not convinced.





A voice in the video said, "This isn't India, you're in Australia. Go back and take rest. We waited for over two hours. Very good acting. Yeh Indian Idol nahi hai (This isn't Indian Idol)."





One person posted a photo of Kakkar standing on the stage and captioned it, "Came up the stage at 10pm for 7:30 show. Then doing drama of crying.. Wrapped up in less than hour. Such a crap concert.. Heights is unprincipled (sic)."





Another person called her concert a "waste of time and money". -- PTI

