'NCP-SP leaders behind minister's extortion bid'

18:33

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis





Replying to a motion initiated by the opposition in the state assembly, Fadnavis said there was proof of communication between NCP-SP leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar, and one of the accused in the case where three persons, including the woman, have been arrested for trying to extort money from Gore.





The CM, who holds the home portfolio, said the entire episode will be probed.





Gore, the BJP MLA from the Man constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is cabinet minister of rural development and Panchayati Raj.





Last week, the BJP minister had claimed the woman, who had accused him of harassment, tried to extort money from him to settle the matter.





According to the police, the woman had demanded Rs 3 crore from Gore to end "everything".





She had demanded Rs 3 crore to end the case related to her allegations against Jaykumar Gore.





"She was caught while accepting Rs 1 crore of the total amount," a police official said last week.





The woman was later arrested from Satara by the local crime branch. -- PTI

