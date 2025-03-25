HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NCPCR seeks FIR in Class 9 student's suicide at Navi Mumbai school

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
19:57
image
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a first information report in connection with the suicide of a Class 9 student who jumped off a school building in Navi Mumbai last month, flagging his father's allegation about bullying at the school. 

A Class 9 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a school in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods area on February 7, following which the police registered a case of accidental death. 

The NCPCR, in a letter to the Thane district collector dated March 17, said it had received a complaint from the deceased boy's father, alleging that the teen had been bullied at school, which led to the suicide. 

The boy's father also claimed that he was not shown the CCTV footage from the school, the commission stated. 

The letter stated that other students had informed their parents about bullying in the school, and the complainant had tried to get an FIR registered, but there was no action from the police. 

The commission urged the collector to get an FIR registered and submit a copy of the same, along with a post-mortem report and other relevant documents, within 10 days of receiving the letter. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Rashid strikes; Arya out for 23-ball 47
IPL 2025 Updates: Rashid strikes; Arya out for 23-ball 47

LIVE! Odisha assembly suspends 12 Cong MLAs for 7 days
LIVE! Odisha assembly suspends 12 Cong MLAs for 7 days

NCP-SP leaders behind minister's extortion case: CM
NCP-SP leaders behind minister's extortion case: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that leaders of the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were involved in a "conspiracy" against his cabinet colleague Jaykumar Gore in a case involving a woman. Fadnavis...

Said what 1st dy CM said about 2nd dy CM: Kamra amid row
Said what 1st dy CM said about 2nd dy CM: Kamra amid row

In a lengthy statement on X late Monday night, a defiant Kamra said those busy leaking his number on social media or calling him incessantly should know that it all goes to his voicemail where they will be subjected to "the very song"...

Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case
Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case

The Indian Army has demanded a fair and time-bound investigation into the assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by 12 Punjab Police personnel. The incident occurred on March 13-14 over a parking dispute in Patiala. The Punjab Police...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD