NCPCR seeks FIR in Class 9 student's suicide at Navi Mumbai school

A Class 9 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a school in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods area on February 7, following which the police registered a case of accidental death.





The NCPCR, in a letter to the Thane district collector dated March 17, said it had received a complaint from the deceased boy's father, alleging that the teen had been bullied at school, which led to the suicide.





The boy's father also claimed that he was not shown the CCTV footage from the school, the commission stated.





The letter stated that other students had informed their parents about bullying in the school, and the complainant had tried to get an FIR registered, but there was no action from the police.





The commission urged the collector to get an FIR registered and submit a copy of the same, along with a post-mortem report and other relevant documents, within 10 days of receiving the letter. -- PTI

