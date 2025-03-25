HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Naxalite with Rs 25 lakh bounty killed in C'garh

Tue, 25 March 2025
16:23
A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head was among three ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said.
 
The gunfight took place at around 8 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.
 
Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, were involved in the operation launched on the basis of inputs anout the presence of Maoists in forests of Girsapara, Nelgoda, Bodga and Ikeli villages under Geedam police station limits, he said.
 
After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of three male Naxalites were recovered from the site, the official said.
 
An Insas rifle, a 303 rifle, explosive materials and items of daily use were also recovered from the spot, he said.
 
Prima facie, one of the three Naxalites killed in the gunfight, identified as Sudhir alias Sudhakar alias Murli, resident of Warangal in Telangana, was active as a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee - the strongest formation of Maoists, the official said.

He was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, the official said.

The identity of the two other cadres was yet to be ascertained, he said. -- PTI

