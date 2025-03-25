HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Madhumita Shukla murder case: SC dismisses plea challenging premature release of Amarmani Tripathi

Tue, 25 March 2025
14:50
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the premature release of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani in poet Madhumita Shukla murder case. 

The Uttar Pradesh prisons department had in 2023 issued an order for the premature release of Tripathi, citing the state's 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale asked the poet's sister Nidhi Shukla to approach the high court concerned. 

"What fundamental right is violated. Sorry," the bench said. The top court also refused to grant protection to the petitioner and asked her to approach the trial court. The prisons department also cited the age and good behaviour of the convicts as Amarmani is 66 and Madhumani is 61, the official said citing the order. 

Poet Madhumita, who was pregnant, was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. Amarmani Tripathi was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the murder of the poet with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. 

A Dehradun court had sentenced Amarmani and his wife to life imprisonment for the murder in October 2007. Later the Nainital High Court and the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of the couple. The case was probed by the CBI. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi govt to relocate Tihar jail
LIVE! Delhi govt to relocate Tihar jail

Cash row: SC panel begins probe, visits judge's house
Cash row: SC panel begins probe, visits judge's house

The judges were inside the official residence of Justice Varma for around 30-35 minutes and apparently inspected the site, sources said.

Enjoy comedy, but...: Maha ministers warn Kunal Kamra
Enjoy comedy, but...: Maha ministers warn Kunal Kamra

If he doesn't apologise, we will speak to him in our own style. Shiv Sena won't leave him. We won't tolerate this insult

'Must vacate J-K territory': India slams Pak at UN
'Must vacate J-K territory': India slams Pak at UN

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing the country of illegally occupying the territory of Jammu and Kashmir and demanding its immediate vacation. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni...

Trump Wants Greenland; Greenland Says NO!
Trump Wants Greenland; Greenland Says NO!

Trump wants to annex the world's largest island and Greenland is angry about it.

