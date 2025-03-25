Loader arrested for theft of 75 smartphones at IGI Airport, 36 recovered

16:41





The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Monu alias Nikhil Kumar and 36 of the stolen mobile phones have been recovered so far, said the official.





The case came to light when Sanjay Yadav, head of sales and marketing at cargo services, lodged an e-FIR on February 6.





According to the complainant, the company had dispatched a shipment of four PVC boxes containing 280 branded smartphones from their Noida Phase II warehouse to a store in Indore on January 27.





However, one of the boxes containing 75 phones was missing upon arrival.





A team was formed to track down the culprits.





Despite thoroughly scrutinising the CCTV footage from the airport's cargo loading and storage areas, no immediate clues emerged. Investigators then turned to technical surveillance, tracking the activation of stolen devices.





"The team got a breakthrough when some stolen phones were traced to buyers who had unknowingly purchased them from a mobile dealer Suman Kumar in East Patel Nagar . Upon questioning, Suman disclosed that he had bought 27 phones from another dealer Arun Sharma for over Rs 26 lakh." -- PTI

