HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Loader arrested for theft of 75 smartphones at IGI Airport, 36 recovered

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
16:41
image
The Delhi police arrested a ground handling employee for allegedly stealing a shipment of high-end smartphones worth lakhs of rupees, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Monu alias Nikhil Kumar and 36 of the stolen mobile phones have been recovered so far, said the official.

The case came to light when Sanjay Yadav, head of sales and marketing at cargo services, lodged an e-FIR on February 6. 

According to the complainant, the company had dispatched a shipment of four PVC boxes containing 280 branded smartphones from their Noida Phase II warehouse to a store in Indore on January 27. 

However, one of the boxes containing 75 phones was missing upon arrival.

A team was formed to track down the culprits. 

Despite thoroughly scrutinising the CCTV footage from the airport's cargo loading and storage areas, no immediate clues emerged. Investigators then turned to technical surveillance, tracking the activation of stolen devices.

"The team got a breakthrough when some stolen phones were traced to buyers who had unknowingly purchased them from a mobile dealer Suman Kumar in East Patel Nagar . Upon questioning, Suman disclosed that he had bought 27 phones from another dealer Arun Sharma for over Rs 26 lakh." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kunal Kamra given money, alleges Shiv Sena MP
LIVE! Kunal Kamra given money, alleges Shiv Sena MP

Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray
Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

Salian visited the office of the joint commissioner of police (crime) in south Mumbai accompanied by his lawyer, days after he moved the Bombay high court seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter...

This is legal, mine...: Kangana on Kamra club demolition
This is legal, mine...: Kangana on Kamra club demolition

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has criticized comedian Kunal Kamra for his recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling them "disrespectful" and "in bad taste." Ranaut, who was speaking to reporters...

Cash row: SC panel begins probe, visits judge's house
Cash row: SC panel begins probe, visits judge's house

The judges were inside the official residence of Justice Varma for around 30-35 minutes and apparently inspected the site, sources said.

Telangana tunnel collapse: Another body extricated
Telangana tunnel collapse: Another body extricated

The mortal remains of the individual were found on Tuesday morning, an official statement said. It was shifted to a hospital for post mortem and other procedures as per the norms.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD