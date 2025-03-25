HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Kunal Kamra given money, alleges Shiv Sena MP

Tue, 25 March 2025
16:36
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske alleged on Tuesday that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been in the eye of the storm over his jibe at Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been given money to make such statements to divert people's attention from the Disha Salian death case.  

The Shiv Sena MP also hit out at  Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and  MP Sanjay Raut, accusing them of taking the support of people like Kunal Kamra.  

"Kunal Kamra has been given money to make such statements to divert people's attention away from Disha Salian's case. Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut are left with no workers, which is why they are putting forward people like Kunal Kamra," he told ANI.  

Shiv Sena MP warned that Kunal Kamra will face a "reaction" for his remarks and threatened that Kamra can't walk "freely" in Maharashtra.  

"He will face the reaction as Shiv Sena is a party of reaction. We are Shiv Sainiks, and if someone talks rubbish about our leader, we will not tolerate that. We are ready to face all the consequences, but Kunal Kamra cannot roam freely in Maharashtra and India,"Mhaske added.  

Earlier, Aditya Thackeray hit back at critics who linked him to the Disha Salian death case, accusing them of trying to defame him for the past five years. -- ANI  

